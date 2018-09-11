Google email 'bombshell' reveals election collusion: 'It just didn't involve Russians,' critic says

A Google executive’s leaked email that was exposed by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson revealed efforts to increase Latino turnout prior to the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the executive’s “surprise” at Donald Trump’s performance among Latino voters – but the mainstream media don’t seem to care.

“This Google scandal is a bombshell! We are looking at a whole series of possible violations of federal law. Apparently, there was election collusion, after all. It just didn’t involve Russians,” Media Research Center President Brent Bozell tweeted on Tuesday.

Bozell added that he knows the “collusion scandal” is significant because the liberal media members are already in “damage control mode” or ignoring the story altogether.

“The only collusion they care about is the kind they can use against Trump,” Bozell wrote.

The controversial email was written by the tech giant’s former head of multicultural marketing and details a range of efforts to increase Latino turnout, including the support of a partner organization that helped to drive voters to the polls.

Despite being considered a “bombshell” by Bozell and media watchdogs alike, not one network morning news show on ABC, NBC or CBS covered the story on Tuesday, according to NewsBusters.

“While the networks have been obsessed with alleged Russian interference to aid Donald Trump in the 2016 campaign they have – so far – completely ignored a bombshell report that a Google employee tried to help Hillary Clinton win,” NewsBusters deputy research director Geoffrey Dickens wrote.

ABC, NBC and CBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Carlson said after revealing the email on Monday that "Google tried to get Hillary elected. They failed, this time.”

The Fox News anchor disagreed with the tech giant’s claim that the activities the email described were either nonpartisan or were not taken officially by the company and he warned that Google could impact future elections.

"Two years later, Google is more powerful than it's ever been, and the left has increasingly become radical in what it is willing to do to regain political power," Carlson said. "What could Google be doing this election cycle to support its preferred candidates? What could they do in 2020?"

At the end of the damaging email, the author wrote that Latino Googlers are “probably hurting right now” and that the election results are “tough to handle now that we know not all of us were against this.”

The Google executive acknowledges that Latinos, long considered the “sleeping giant” of American politics thanks to the country’s rapidly shifting demographics, did vote in record-breaking numbers and turned out early—but a significant percentage supported Trump instead of Hillary Clinton.

A Google spokesperson previously told Fox News: “The views expressed in this email are the employee's personal political views and are not representative of any official stance from the company. Google's elections efforts—both in 2016 and leading up to this year's midterms—have been entirely nonpartisan. We will continue to use our products in an informative, nonpartisan way to engage voters leading up to November’s election.”

Fox News’ Christopher Carbone contributed to this report.