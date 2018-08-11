Cheap cellphone plans, spying Uber drivers and more: Tech Q&A

Safely Dump a Printer

Q: I want to get rid of an older printer. Does it have storage like a hard drive? I have printed a lot of personal documents over the years.

A: We often think of a printer as a matter of paper and ink, and if we think about it, Wi-Fi as well. When you decide to get rid of your printer, you are also throwing out the information that it contains. A skillful cybercriminal can glean a lot of information about you, and possibly copies of important documents, from the simple circuitry of your printer. Tap or click here for one critical thing to do with your old printer before you dispose of it.

Stop Rideshare Spies

Q: How can you know if your Uber or Lfyt driver is recording you when you are in their car? This action seems like a privacy invasion!

A: If a voyeuristic driver decides to record your ride, or even go so far as live-stream it, they can use tiny cameras and careful placement to avoid detection. (And, after a long night at the bar, or during an early morning drive to the airport, are you examining a car for concealed surveillance equipment?) So, if you decide to use the services, be cautious. Most drivers deserve the stars they have earned. However, some are just charismatic creeps, and you should know the signs. Tap or click here for how to check for hidden cameras in Uber or Lyft car.

Save on Cell Service

Q: My cell phone bill keeps going higher and higher. What are the best low-cost plans?

A: If you want to get angry, ask someone from another country how much they pay for cell service. I don't mean necessary calls and text; I mean full data, with GPS, streaming video, the works. Many places have extensive wireless service and users pay as little as $20 per month. So why should you spend $100 a month or more for (roughly) the same thing? Moreover, what if you can't afford the high price tag of AT&T or Verizon? Some companies offer reduced rates and flexible terms. They aren't glamorous, but you might be surprised by the quality. Tap or click here for best low-cost cell phone plans.

Recoup for Late Flights

Q: You were talking on your radio show about how to use an app to get money back when flights are cancelled. Can you tell me more?

A: Once you have spent a few hours milling around an airport, a delayed flight can feel like a personal insult, and tempers can get heated very quickly. Millions of passengers have wondered, at one time or another, whether their time can get compensated when flights fail to leave on time, or at all. In the past, we have been at the mercy of 800 numbers and the endless elevator music as we wait for a human voice. With this new app, you can quickly tally how much this delay is worth and set the reimbursement process in motion. The situation can still be obnoxious, but you will at least feel a little control, and maybe even recoup your losses. Tap or click here to find out how you can get compensated for flight delays.

Boost Android Signal

Q: My Android phone keeps losing its connection. How can I fix this?

A: Your phone is only as useful as it reception, and when the cellular and Wi-Fi signals are both active, things might get tangled. You may not find this comforting, but this is a common problem. Luckily, it's also an easy one to fix, if you have a little patience and are willing to troubleshoot. Tap or click here for a special trick for maintaining Android connections.

What digital lifestyle questions do you have? Call my national radio show and click here to find it on your local radio station. You can listen to the Kim Komando Show on your phone, tablet or computer. From buying advice to digital life issues, click here for my free podcasts.

Copyright 2018, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.