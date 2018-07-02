Expand / Collapse search
Big Tech Backlash

Instagram mistakenly removes a photograph of two men kissing

Christopher Carbone
By | Fox News
Instagram is facing heat for removing a photograph of two men, Jordan Bowen and Luca Lucifer, kissing.

Instagram has reinstated a photograph of two men kissing after it was mistakenly removed for violating community guidelines.

The photograph, taken by U.K.-based photographer Stella Asia Consonni for a project in I-D Magazine and uploaded to the site on June 30, depicted Jordan Bowen and Luca Lucifer in the midst of kissing.

The post, which may have been removed due to some type of human error, according to a source close to Instagram's thinking, was reinstated after several celebrities and LGBT advocates, including Jade Thirlwall and Olly Alexander, expressed outrage.

“This post was removed by mistake,” a spokesperson for Instagram told Fox News.

The image is part of a series exploring modern relationships that Consonni plans to exhibit later this year.

Consonni told Fox News that Instagram only said it was removed “in error” and that she initially thought it had been flagged by users—but later learned by her own research that the number of times content is flagged does not determine whether it’s removed.

“I am receiving many lovely comments,” Consonni told Fox News. “But also countless hateful ones, saying things like ‘death to gays’ and ‘kill yourself.’”

Screenshots shared with Fox News confirm the range of responses on her page.

Bowen, who has been in a relationship with his boyfriend for seven years and owns London-based fashion brand Jordanluca with him, also responded to the photo being deleted.

“Instagram spoon feeds us with rainbows and hashtags to appear in solidarity,” Bowen posted, adding that “real people in love have no place” on the popular social platform.

"Instagram spoon feeds us with rainbows and hashtags to appear in solidarity."

- Jordan Bowen, on Instagram's removal of a photo of depicting him kissing his boyfriend

Instagram told the BBC the photo is among the “millions of reports a week” they receive from offended users and that it should not have been removed.

“What happened to my picture is not even the tip of the iceberg,” Consonni said. “I constantly hear of people being shouted names in the street and cyber bullied—it’s deeply saddening.”

TWITTER ERROR REMOVED '#BISEXUAL' FROM NEWS AND PHOTO SEARCHES

This isn’t the first time that social networks have been accused of censoring LGBT content.

Last fall, LGBT groups accused Twitter of censoring search terms like “gay” and “bisexual” on their platform. When users tried to find content by searching those terms, they received messages saying "no results." The social platform blamed a technical error.

Earlier this year, Instagram was accused of censoring the content of lesbian artist Zoe Leonard, who authored the infamous 1992 text that begins with “I want a dyke for president…I want someone with no health insurance…I want a president that had an abortion at 16…”

An account that shares artifacts of LGBT history told Into that their post sharing the text, which became more widely known outside of activist circles in 2016, was flagged and removed.

“I want a dyke for president. I want a person with aids for president and I want a fag for vice president and I want someone with no health insurance and I want someone who grew up in a place where the earth is so saturated with toxic waste that they didn’t have a choice about getting leukemia. I want a president that had an abortion at sixteen and I want a candidate who isn’t the lesser of two evils and I want a president who lost their last lover to aids, who still sees that in their eyes every time they lay down to rest, who held their lover in their arms and knew they were dying. I want a president with no air conditioning, a president who has stood on line at the clinic, at the dmv, at the welfare office and has been unemployed and layed off and sexually harrassed and gaybashed and deported. I want someone who has spent the night in the tombs and had a cross burned on their lawn and survived rape. I want someone who has been in love and been hurt, who respects sex, who has made mistakes and learned from them. I want a Black woman for president. I want someone with bad teeth [and an attitude], someone who has eaten [that nasty] hospital food, someone who crossdresses and has done drugs and been in therapy. I want someone who has committed civil disobedience. And I want to know why this isn’t possible. I want to know why we started learning somewhere down the line that a president is always a clown: always a john and never a hooker. Always a boss and never a worker, always a liar, always a thief and never caught.” — Zoe Leonard, 1992 #lgbthistory #HavePrideInHistory #Resist #Night

A post shared by lgbt_history (@lgbt_history) on

“This isn’t about us,” Matthew and Leighton told the outlet. “It’s about the history and queer people’s access to their past. It’s absolute bulls--t that this is getting flagged. We totally understand why filters may catch ‘f-g’ or ‘dyke,’ and we appreciate that such filters are in place; at some point, though, we need human eyes to differentiate between usages.”

Christopher Carbone is a reporter covering global affairs, technology and national news for FoxNews.com. He can be reached at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com or on Twitter @christocarbone.