Anonymous browsing, converting slides, mosquito repelling apps and more: Tech Q&A

Q: I value my privacy. I hate all the tracking that happens online. Is there any way I can stop it for good?

A: In many ways, I’m glad that major digital crimes have grabbed so many headlines the past few years – not because I want people to face-off with hackers or lose their banking information, but because so many people are finally taking cyber security seriously. Even your browser and search engine may seem to be conspiring against you, announcing your IP address to anyone with access. It’s frustrating and frightening, and luckily, you don’t have to endure that exposure anymore. Click here to get the ways that pros increase their privacy online.

Q: Whenever I Google something, I see ads for that search wherever I go online. Is it possible to use the internet without seeing these ads?

A: Your search history is very helpful, but it’s also revealing to anyone who finds it. Cookies are perhaps the most sinister offenders – those little files that your computer automatically downloads when you visit a website. Cookies are routinely used to bombard you with targeted ads. Thankfully, users are demanding a change, and there are many ways to browse the internet without leaving a trace. Click here for a browser that lets you use the internet anonymously.

Q: I love your radio show podcasts. What topics do you cover in your other podcasts and how can get them?

A: First of all, thank you for the kind words. It's funny because I think about my early career in radio, when everything was analog, and how difficult it was to archive my show. These days, it's considered a standard operating procedure to record shows digitally and then make them available online. This way, anyone to listen to any episode at any time. If you love tech, you’ve come to the right place! Click here for the Komando podcast directory and shows.

Convert Film to Digital

Q: I have a ton of old slides and photos from my parents’ estate. How can I get them into my computer? I’d like to share them with my family.

A: Like so many people, the “carousel“ was a Hallmark of my childhood. I still find the slide projector magical, the way many people are drawn to vinyl records. But traditional is rapidly disappearing, and those old slides and 35mm rolls will only degrade into extinction if we fail to digitize them for posterity. Some collections are large enough that families will invest in their own specialized scanner, but most of us would prefer to handle this task off to a professional. Some services will even touch up damaged photos, making them look good as new. Click here for the best photo scanning services.

The Apps Mosquitoes Hate

Q: Do the apps for your phone that get rid of mosquitoes work? I saw them, but I have my doubts.

A: There is an app for everything, but if a digital mosquito repellent sounds like science fiction, I don't blame you for thinking that. Mosquitoes ruin everything, and most of us will continue to use a trusty can of DEET or a citronella candle to keep the bloodthirsty insects at bay. But if you have a smartphone, and you spend a lot of time in the great outdoors, you should give one of these apps a shot. Not surprisingly, there are also unique gadgets that will help you with your six-legged problem. My recommendation is to combine the two: use a little spray, tinker with the app, and you might just be looking at a welt free summer. Click here for the best apps that repel mosquitoes.

