'Shadow of the Colossus' review: A bow, a sword, and your wits

Originally released in 2005, “Shadow of the Colossus” has been re-released with a brand new look. From developer Bluepoint Games and publisher Sony Interactive, the game is quite the visual experience. Players must hunt down massive colossuses and take them down. This title throws players into this experience without giving them much information on why. “Shadow of the Colossus” is just one beautiful mystery.

When the game opens, the player is standing in the middle of a shrine. Stepping outside, you see vast landscapes and open fields. It is time to go hunt some colossuses. This map is made up of different terrain, ranging from rocky mountains to murky swamps. Each location is beautiful and detailed in its own way.

NINTENDO SWITCH: A YEAR IN REVIEW

Colossuses can be found in each section of the map. They come in different shapes and sizes, with a host of behavioral characteristics. Some colossuses are taller than skyscrapers, slowly traversing the land, lending them almost a “guardian” feel. Others are hidden, only showing themselves when a player enters their territory.

Colossuses can be intimidating, at least the first few. This becomes a puzzle game as you work out the best way to take them down. Some are easy to figure out; others could have you dancing around looking for a solution.

'STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II' REVIEW: CINEMATIC AND ENJOYABLE

There are simple elements to the game - a sword, a bow, and your wits is all you need to make it through. While knowing that your weaponry won’t really change may appear dull, it hasn’t affected the mass appeal about the game. This isn’t about the flashy swords or powers. It is taking down a giant, with the bare minimum.

Each colossus has weak points throughout its body. The goal is to clamber on the giant and expose these locations, usually by stabbing it with the sword a few times. With all colossuses built differently, it is always a challenge to find the best route to take these monsters down.

Verdict: 8/10

“Shadow of the Colossus” feels almost like a movie. It’s a very beautiful game to look at and smooth to play. It can feel dull at times, running to different places to do the same thing. But if you just enjoy the ride, that won’t bother you at all. Every new encounter has a sense of wonder and adventure. What will this next colossus look like? Where does it live? Tackle these questions head on to find out.