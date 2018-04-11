Mark Zuckerberg mocked online for using 'booster seat' during Facebook hearing

Mark Zuckerberg spend a grueling five hours testifying before a joint hearing of the Senate’s Commerce and Judiciary committees on Tuesday, but the internet wasn't exactly as concerned with the Facebook CEO's words as they were with his seating arrangement.

Photographs of an uncomfortable Zuckerberg, 33, perched atop a seat pillow that Twitter users dubbed a "billionaire's booster seat" quickly made the rounds online -- and inspired countless memes.

"I might not be a billionaire, I might not own a massive business. But, I can say, that if I ever have to face a US Senate inquiry, I won't need a booster seat to sit at the big boy table," one Twitter user quipped.

"Zuckerberg thinking ‘I may be sitting on a booster seat, but I am a billionaire sitting on a booster seat,'" another joked.

"#OverheardAtZuckHearings 'Mommy please don't make me use the booster seat. The other billionaires are laughing!'" one user mocked.

The 5-foot-7 Facebook founder reportedly sat on a 4-inch pad as he discussed the social media platform's policy on user privacy amid a scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm that worked on then-candidate Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The tech tycoon was asked to explain how the group got its hands on the personal information of 87 million Facebook users.

Several people also pointed out a binder of notes Zuckerberg was referencing throughout the hearing. Zuckerberg left the notes on his desk during a break in testimony, and a photographer from The Associated Press snapped a picture.

"Founded Facebook. My decisions. I made mistakes. Big challenge but we've solved problems before. Going to solve this one," read Zuckerberg's notes under the heading "Accountability" and the bullet point "Resign?"

It's no surprise the photo made its way to Twitter, sparking even more memes about the Facebook executive.

"#Zuckerberg had to bring notes to his hearing to remind him of what good things about Facebook exist," one Twitter user said.

"Zuckerberg’s notes. (He probably meant for them to be seen, unlike people who have personal FB messenger conversations)," another tweeted, along with a photo of the printed pages.

But somehow, it all circled back to the seat cushion.

"All a part of his master plan! Appear 4 inches taller using an extra cushion ... Leave notes with talking points open for public consumption to show how careless I really am with sensitive material," one Twitter user posted.

A Facebook rep told the New York Post Tuesday night that the cushion was provided by the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is "standard practice,” clarifying that it was not his personal item.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.