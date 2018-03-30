Air Force pilot snaps amazing Northern Lights pictures

A U.S. Air Force pilot has captured incredible close-up pictures of the Northern Lights from the cockpit of his plane.

The New York Post reports that Ross Franquemont was 70,000 feet over Canada in his U-2 Dragon Lady when he encountered the amazing natural light show.

The Sun reports that Franquemont’s plane was traveling at around 500 mph, which made capturing the constantly-moving phenomenon difficult. Nonetheless, the pilot was able to capture a series of stunning images. His flight over Canada took place late last month, according to the Sun.

The pilot's shots of the swirling green lights include selfies and pictures down the line of his plane's wings.

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, are the result of particles from the sun interacting with Earth's magnetic field, according to LiveScience, which notes that the phenomenon occurs in the Arctic Circle.

Last year French astronaut Thomas Pesquet captured stunning images of the Northern Lights from the International Space Station.

The Southern Lights, the southern hemisphere counterpart of the Northern Lights, occur mostly over Antarctica or the Southern Ocean, according to LiveScience.

Last year a remarkable time-lapse video of the Southern Lights, or Aurora Australis, was captured from the window of a plane.

The video was taken on a flight from Dunedin in New Zealand to see the remarkable light display.