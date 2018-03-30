Expand / Collapse search
Air Force pilot snaps amazing Northern Lights pictures

U.S. Air Force pilot Ross Franquemont captured the images of the Northern Lights 70,000 feet over Canada.

U.S. Air Force pilot Ross Franquemont captured the images of the Northern Lights 70,000 feet over Canada.  (Extreme Ross Photography/Caters)

A U.S. Air Force pilot has captured incredible close-up pictures of the Northern Lights from the cockpit of his plane.

The New York Post reports that Ross Franquemont was 70,000 feet over Canada in his U-2 Dragon Lady when he encountered the amazing natural light show.

*Mandatory Picture Credit* Extreme Ross Photography / Caters - (Pictured: Ross Franquemont flies through aurora over Canada.) - This fortunate air force pilot couldnt believe his luck, as he captured a series of stunning photographs while flying right through the NORTHERN LIGHTS. Ross Franquemonts once-in-a-lifetime shots include an amazing selfie, where the green natural light can be seen reflecting on the pilots helmet and swirling around outside the cockpit window. In others, 40-year-old Ross managed to photograph straight down the line of his U-2 Dragon Lady planes wings, the aurora dancing across the sky in the distance. What made the moment even more special for Ross was that he had never even seen the Northern Lights before. - SEE CATERS COPY

Pilot Ross Franquemont captured the images from the cockpit of his U-2 Dragon Lady.  (Extreme Ross Photography / Caters)

The Sun reports that Franquemont’s plane was traveling at around 500 mph, which made capturing the constantly-moving phenomenon difficult. Nonetheless, the pilot was able to capture a series of stunning images. His flight over Canada took place late last month, according to the Sun.

The pilot's shots of the swirling green lights include selfies and pictures down the line of his plane's wings. 

The Northern Lights occur when particles from the sun interact with Earth's magnetic field.  (Extreme Ross Photography / Caters)

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, are the result of particles from the sun interacting with Earth's magnetic field, according to LiveScience, which notes that the phenomenon occurs in the Arctic Circle.

Last year French astronaut Thomas Pesquet captured stunning images of the Northern Lights from the International Space Station.

Some of the pictures were taken down the line of the line of his plane's wings.  (Extreme Ross Photography / Caters)

The Southern Lights, the southern hemisphere counterpart of the Northern Lights, occur mostly over Antarctica or the Southern Ocean, according to LiveScience.

Last year a remarkable time-lapse video of the Southern Lights, or Aurora Australis, was captured from the window of a plane.

Franquemont looks out from the cockpit of his U-2 Dragon Lady.  (Extreme Ross Photography / Caters)

The video was taken on a flight from Dunedin in New Zealand to see the remarkable light display.