Remarkable video shows tiger and bear locked in ferocious fight

An incredible fight between a furious tiger and an angry bear has been caught on camera.

The remarkable video, which was shot at the Tadoba National Park in the Indian state of Maharashtra on Wednesday, shows the adult tiger face off with the sloth bear.

At one point, the tiger pins the much smaller bear to the ground, clamping its jaws around the animal’s neck, SWNS reports.

TERRIFYING VIDEO GOES VIRAL AFTER SHARK CHARGES AT SCUBA DIVER

The tiger appears to be gaining the upper hand until the bear flips the big cat and charges it, raising up onto its back legs. Eventually, the bear sees off the apex jungle predator.

Citing Akshay Kumar, chief naturalist at Bamboo Forest Safari Lodge, NDTV reports that the tiger is 7-year-old Matkasur, a dominant male in the park. Matkasur had marked the body of water seen in the video as his territory, so he reacted aggressively to the arrival of the female sloth bear and her cub.

LION FATALLY MAULS WOMAN AT REFUGE OF SOUTH AFRICAN 'LION WHISPERER'

Desperate to protect her cub, the bear fights back. The cub, which cannot be seen in the video, ran away during the fight, according to NDTV.

The video of the unusual clash has gone viral.

LION WITH LUSCIOUS HEAD OF HAIR BECOMES VIRAL SENSATION

The tiger and the bear both sustained injuries in the battle but apparently lived to fight another day.