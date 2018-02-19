People keep walking into glass at Apple Park

Apple's futuristic-looking new campus, known as the Apple Park, had employees slowly start to move in earlier this year following construction delays (the move was meant to start last April). Some 12,000 Apple staff will eventually call Apple Park home. However, it seems Apple has a bit of a health and safety issue on its hands, and employees are being injured.

The problem stems from Apple's extensive use of glass in constructing the buildings on the campus. The company was very happy to share during development that it was using the world's largest panels of curved glass. But glass is clear and therefore quite hard to see when you're walking about. It seems Apple didn't think about that and employees have been walking into glass walls unaware they are there.

The reason we know about these glass-hitting injuries is because some have resulted in calls to emergency services. MarketWatch managed to track down the public records for two such incidents involving men walking into glass and suffering cuts, one of which was confirmed to be an Apple employee. A tweet by Kenn Durrence in January also suggested "seven people injured themselves" by walking into glass doors.

As you'd expect, Apple isn't commenting and won't let the general public into the building. It is a problem that needs fixing, though, as Apple could be in violation of California law, which states that, "employees shall be protected against the hazard of walking through glass by barriers or by conspicuous durable markings."

We all know how important design is to Apple, which could account for why they didn't put safety markings on the glass. But the company may now have to, and that could seriously impact the overall look of the glass-heavy structures. Maybe using a subtle Apple logo would suffice?

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.