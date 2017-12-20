20 passwords other than '123456' you should avoid
As Time points out, it's been a banner year for hacks, from Equifax's totally avoidable breach to Yahoo's eventual admission that all 3 billion accounts were compromised.
SplashData ran an analysis of some 5 million leaked passwords to come up with its list of the 100 most used, and, therefore, "Worst Passwords of the Year." Lifehacker reports that SplashData projects that 1 in 10 computer users have used at least of the passwords on the list.
Many are frequent offenders, and will come as no surprise. The top 5 is, as you might expect: 123456, Password, 12345678, qwerty, and 12345. But some that make the list are seemingly more random or quirky.
We've flagged 20 such entries, and note their rank on the list.
- letmein (7)
- monkey (13)
- starwars (16)
- dragon (18)
- freedom (22)
- trustno1 (25)
- harley (28)
- buster (39)
- ferrari (43)
- cheese (44)
- sunshine (55)
- tigger (56)
- merlin (58)
- banana (61)
- cookie (68)
- jessica (74)
- dallas (79)
- passwor (80)
- ginger (97)
- thunder (100)
(The guy who wrote the book on passwords now says he was wrong.)
This article originally appeared on Newser: 20 Passwords Other Than '123456' You Should Avoid