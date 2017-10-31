Facebook, Google, Twitter: How tech giants are involved in the Russia investigation

As lawmakers continue to investigate Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election, major tech companies are expected to tell Congress just how much Russian activity was found on their platforms.

Representatives from Facebook, Google and Twitter will testify in three different hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday as congressional probes into alleged Russian influence in the election continue.

Delegates from tech giants have already met privately with lawmakers on the Hill to discuss ads purchased during the campaign season.

Here’s what you need to know about the tech companies’ involvement.

How is Facebook involved in the investigation?

Last month, Facebook revealed that it uncovered about $100,000 in ad purchases connected to “inauthentic accounts” that violated its policies. Another $50,000 was found to have been spent on “potentially politically related ad spending” that were in Russian.

Facebook’s Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos said the accounts were “likely operated out of Russia.”

As lawmakers have called for more information about the advertisements, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has promised to make its political advertising more transparent.

Facebook plans to reveal to lawmakers this week that one Russian group posted more than 80,000 times on its platform during and after the election – potentially reaching 126 million people.

President Donald Trump accused Facebook of being “always anti-Trump” in a tweet. But Zuckerberg hit back and said “both sides” of the political aisle were upset by content on Facebook – proving “what running a platform for all ideas looks like.”

What about Twitter?

Twitter representatives told lawmakers that it suspended approximately two dozen accounts that were potentially linked to Russia and corresponded to Facebook’s troublesome accounts. Additionally, it said it found 179 related accounts that violated their rules.

Twitter also revealed in a blog post that Russia Today (RT), which it said “has strong links to the Russian government,” spent $274,000 in ads in 2016.

After representatives met with lawmakers, Rep. Mark Warner, D-Va., slammed the information shared from Twitter as being “frankly inadequate on almost every level.” He said Twitter’s explanations of its response was “deeply disappointing.”

Twitter also announced that it has banned ads from RT and Sputnik.

The social media giant said it would use the money already spent on advertisements by RT for research around civic engagement and electoral misinformation.

Twitter is expected to tell congressional committees that it has shuttered nearly 3,000 accounts linked to Russia’s Internet Research Agency – known for spreading pro-Russian government propaganda. That number is nearly 14 times larger than the number of accounts Twitter handed over to congressional committees three weeks ago, according to a person familiar with the matter.

And Google?

Russian operatives spent tens of thousands of dollars on ads on YouTube, Google Search products and Gmail regarding the 2016 election, Fox Business reported. However, the ads do not appear to be from the same source as those purchased on Facebook.

Accounts connected with the Russian government spent $4,700 on search and display ads and $53,000 was spent on ads with political material that were purchased from either a Russian territory, Russian Internet address or with Russian currency, according to the Associated Press.

"We are taking a deeper look to investigate attempts to abuse our systems, working with researchers and other companies, and will provide assistance to ongoing inquiries," Google said in a statement.

Why does it matter?

The issue over social media’s involvement in the investigation largely stems from advertisements bought from the companies, not necessarily the content shared by users, Dr. Karen North, a clinical professor of communication at the University of Southern California, told Fox News.

But the issue further boils down to what is wrong versus what is illegal. Spreading so-called “fake news” is wrong, but it might not be illegal, the social media expert explained.

“We as users of social media platforms do not want the platforms to be telling us what we can or can’t say – or even that we can’t say falsehoods – because people spin the story of their lives to present a public face to our friends and colleagues,” North said. “We don’t want Facebook or Twitter to tell us we can’t do that.”

North predicted that social media companies will begin to strengthen their regulations – or “dress codes” – for future advertisers.

“There are laws [to protect speech] and then there are rules of conduct, including dress codes at offices or schools,” North said. “Whether or not what’s being done by the Russians or fake news or people lying about adventures in their life, are those illegal or in violation of dress codes?”

Shareholders in the major tech companies have also demanded more transparency regarding foreign involvement that could have interfered in the election.

“Like Congress and the American public, shareholders in these companies have serious questions and concerns about how these platforms were used and abused during the 2016 election,” Michael Connor, executive director of the nonprofit Open MIC, said in a statement.

Open MIC said shareholders with assets worth more than $25 billion have filed proposals asking Facebook, Google and Twitter to divulge more information about foreign involvement as well as disinformation and hate speech.

“The investors, through these filings, intend to play a critically important role in holding Facebook, Google and Twitter accountable for what happens on their platforms,” Connor said.

What else should you know?

A bipartisan group of senators introduced earlier this month legislation that would regulate advertisements purchased for online platforms. The legislation is aimed at hitting “archaic laws” that allow content and purchasers of advertisements to be hidden from the public, according to a Senate aide who helped draft the Honest Ads Act backed by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn; Mark Warner, D-Va.; and John McCain, R-Ariz.

“Online political advertising represents an enormous marketplace, and today there is almost no transparency,” Warner said in a statement. “The Russians realized this, and took advantage in 2016 to spread disinformation and misinformation in an organized effort to divide and distract us.”

In his own statement, McCain contended that current transparency laws dealing with political campaigns “have not kept pace with rapid advances in technology, allowing our adversaries to take advantage of these loopholes to influence millions of American voters with impunity.”

The legislation would require certain digital platforms to keep a public file of all electioneering communications purchased by a person or group totaling more than $500 total on ads.

It also requires online platforms “to make all reasonable efforts to ensure that foreign individuals and entities are not purchasing political advertisements in order to influence” Americans.

Ahead of Tuesday’s congressional hearing, Warner said that he hopes to hear a full explanation from the tech giants about “what happened in 2016.”

Facebook, Google and Twitter haven’t yet commented on the proposed legislation, according to the Associated Press.

Fox News' James Rogers and Jason Donner contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.