Australian woman wrangles shark with bare hands out of pool, video shows

An Australian woman was caught on video wrangling a “toddler-like” shark and dumping it back into the ocean after it go stuck in a rock pool on Monday.

Melissa Hatheier, a real estate agent, told Australia’s Channel 9’s Today show she came home from the gym Monday morning when she spotted her mother swimming in the rock pool. Her mother told her there was a Port Jackson shark swimming in the water.

“And I said, 'OK don’t worry, I will come down.' So I came down, there was a bit of a crew down here, and had a look and he was a little Port Jackson and was doing laps of the pool and I said, 'You know, I’m going to go in and check him out,'” she told the morning show.

“I jumped in and I thought, ‘I reckon I can probably get him out.’ And Mum, god love her, called 000 so the police came down as well,” Hatheier recalled.

“And they didn’t know what to do. So I said, 'I think I can just grab him.' So I herded him into the shallows and then I just sort of got on my knees. With his fins, I picked him up and helped him back," she said.

Hatheier said the shark was “stressed” because it was trapped between the rocks, separated from the ocean and his natural habitat. She described holding the shark in her arms as “kind of like a toddler," according to the BBC.

She added, “I was thinking I just need to put him back where he is meant to be.”

Hatheier’s daughter, Shannon, captured the daring save on video, showing the real estate agent using her bare hands and picking up the shark and safely placing it over the divider. Bystanders erupted in applause.

The video was posted on Facebook and has received more than 1,600 reactions and 1,300 shares as of Wednesday.