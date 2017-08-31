Meet BB-9E: BB8's evil cousin in the next 'Star Wars' movie

In the upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," a new robot named BB-9E will be part of the show.

As part of a kick-off event in Australia for tomorrow's Force Friday event, Disney and robotics comapny Sphero unveiled BB-9E, which looks and acts very similar to BB-8, one of the hit characters of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Described as a "rolling menace," BB-9E will be part of Astromech unit of the First Order in the upcoming movie.

THE FORCE IS STRONG WITH STAR WARS BB-8 DROID

Although Similar to BB-8 in size and appearance, BB-9E has two distinct differences: it is black and has a red eye.

“Since Star Wars became a cultural phenomenon 40 years ago, consumer products have been a critical part of the fan experience, helping to introduce new audiences to the franchise’s rich stories and characters,” said Disney executive Jimmy Pitaro in comments obtained by Variety. “Technology-powered storytelling is at the core of the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ product line, and will immerse fans in the Star Wars universe like never before.”

The robot toy acts similar to BB8, according to TechCrunch, which has played with the toy. It has pre-programmed moves and can be driven using a smatphone app.

Fox News reviewed BB-8 in 2015, calling it a "cool little robot."

The two companies also showed off a new toy version of the R2-D2 droid as well. R2-D2 will retail for $179, while BB-9E will sell for $149.