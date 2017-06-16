You can play 'Super Mario Odyssey' right now, sort of

Nintendo followers are some of the most dedicated on the planet, so it's probably not all that surprising that some diehard Mario fans have already invented a way to quench their insatiable thirst for the no-yet-released Super Mario Odyssey. An all-new mod for the classic adventure platformer Super Mario 64 adds the most game-changing new feature of the upcoming Switch title to a game many have adored for nearly two decades, and it's absolutely glorious.

The mod, which is designed to work on Mario 64 played via an emulator on PC, is called Super Mario Odyssey 64. It gives Mario the ability to toss his hat around the 3D world, just as he will in Super Mario Odyssey. But it's not just for looks; Mario's iconic cap has all the same abilities in the hacked retro title as it has in Odyssey. It can be thrown to collect coins, used as a temporary jumping pad to get to hard-to-reach areas, and even possess enemies and other creatures roaming around the game's huge open levels.

What's probably most shocking about the mod is how natural it seems in the context of this now 21-year-old Nintendo title. Seeing it in action, it just seems to make sense both mechanically and aesthetically, and most definitely adds a bit of fresh air into a game that many veteran players have memorized at this point.

In order to enjoy the mod, you'll need a computer capable of handling Mario 64 (shouldn't be too difficult), as well as an appropriate emulator and the game file itself. Those can be hunted down with a simple Google search, and you can download the Odyssey mod via this link.