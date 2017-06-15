10 must-have Father's Day gifts with a tactical twist

June 18 is around the corner and we've got you covered with ultimate Father's Day gifts with a tactical twist.

From a nearly indestructible coffee maker through to a jug that can be shot out of a cannon and still keep Dad’s beer frosty for days in the summer heat, you’ll find this curated list jam-packed with the ultimate must-have gifts that Dads will actually use -- and love -- for years to come.

Coffee that smells like freedom

You can gift your father with some outstanding coffee that fans are saying “smells like freedom.”

Black Rifle Coffee is owned and run by Special Operations veterans committed to excellence in all things. The result is next-level coffee your father will love.

The Complete Mission Fuel Kit will give your Dad the chance to try their different coffees with names like Silencer Smooth Blend and AK-47 Blend. Their coffee is so irresistible it is rapidly becoming the coffee of choice for American conservatives.



Instead of wrapping paper, choose a coffee and deliver it inside the BRCC Coffee Can. It is perfect for keeping his coffee fresh and his bullets handy.

The fuel kit is available for $45 and the coffee can retails for $14.99. The coffee or die air tight container retails for $24.74.

Virtually indestructible coffee machine

Even if your father’s buddy accidentally parks his truck on it, this amazing nearly indestructible coffee maker will still deliver a piping hot, perfect cup of coffee in just 75 seconds.

Water and dust resistant, OXX built the COFFEEBOXX to be so robust that the whole thing is nearly crush proof too – up to about 1,500 pounds – so this is one coffee maker that can definitely take whatever your Dad throws at it.

The COFFEEBOXX works with any K-cup compatible pod and is effortlessly transportable with a handy handle.

I highly recommend the Special Ops Black or the newly available Desert Tan. OXX offers year round military discounts and you can snap one up with a 20% Father’s Day discount off the regular $229.

Remarkable tech to fold a hunting rifle

The full-sized Magpul Hunter X-22 Takedown has been a huge hit for a while – but Magpul kept pushing the envelope and has now developed this new Magpul X-22 Backpacker stock.

Made for the Ruger 10/22 Takedown rifle, it provides the same level of excellence while making it far easier for a Dad to transport his rifle.

There’s lots of other truly amazing design features built in – like the stealthy storage compartments in the grip and the one in the stock that can carry three spare magazines. For efficient secure transporting, there’s also a special locking interface to attach the barrel assembly to the stock.

This gift is a breakthrough innovation that will transform your Dad’s hunting and literally let him “fold” his rifle and pop it easily into just about any backpack.

The Magpul X-22 Backpacker stock comes in a range of colors like Dark Earth and is available for $109.

Jug shot by a cannon

This gift is a jug that is so nearly indestructible that it can be shot out of a cannon, hit cinder blocks, and still keep Dad’s beer frosty for ages in the summer heat thanks to that trademark YETI engineering.

Whether hoisting it with the handy handle onto the boat or mounting it in the truck or ATV, the new gallon-sized, ultra convenient YETI Rambler Gallon Jug easily travels for Dad’s outdoor adventures.

The new YETI gallon sized Rambler is retailing for $129.99 and the new Half Gallon sells for $99.99.

16 tools in one remarkable pocket-sized device

Imagine a toolbox worth of tools - 16 real sized tools - that had been transformed to fit into one pocket sized device. Sound too good to be true?

Not anymore.

Gerber Gear has created a truly revolutionary new multi-tool called Center-Drive.

From needlenose and regular pliers, awl, Philips bit, and cats paw pry bar through to rotatable carbide wire cutters, wire strippers and a 30 percent longer outboard blade - and of course the always important bottle opener – this gift is like giving your father 16 gifts this year.

The CenterDrive is available for $119.

A knife with "balles of steel"

A knife with “Balls Of Steel” is a knife that Dads can rely on.

Gerber also introduced a winner this year in knives that is perfect for a father who could use a fantastic daily carry knife. The new premium S30V blade steel knife, called the US Assist, leverages their revolutionary B.O.S. S. Tech (Balls of Stainless Steel) - a ball-bearing system that reduces friction.

The result? An Incredibly smooth, assisted-deployment knife that will deliver excellent, reliable performance.

The US Assist is available for $119.

Navy Seal sunglasses

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Forget ties and socks. If you like to give your father apparel, then how about sunglasses made from military aircraft material and worn by famous actors playing SEALS in movies like Lone Survivor and real SEALs.

Gatorz sunglasses are not just popular with special operations forces, they are also worn by many of the top Crossfit athletes.

Made from highly robust, impact resistant polycarbonate, the lenses provide complete UV protection. The frames are made from 7075 billet aircraft aluminum.

A great choice is the Magnum, Gatorz's most popular model, that currently comes in some limited edition colors. But there is a wide selection of styles to find just the right one to match your father’s style.

The Magnum retails from $160.

Fighter jet ammo flask

Related Image Expand / Collapse

How about an ultra unique flask made from cannon rounds fired by “tankbuster” fighter jets?

Lucky Shot USA takes authentic ammo that was fired by A-10 Thunderbolt military aircraft and makes them safe for use by completely removing chemicals, gunpowder or active primers.

The 30MM genuine A-10 cannon round flask and two shot glass set in matte black retails for $119.99, but you can snap it up on sale right now for $99.99 The just over 11 inch high flask can be engraved.

Lucky Shot USA’s .308 Real Bullet Handblown Whisky Glass, available for $19.99, is another fun option. Instead of shattering, it looks like the glass has stopped the bullet in its tracks.

Allison Barrie consults at the highest levels of defense, has travelled to more than 70 countries, is a lawyer with four postgraduate degrees and now the author of the new book "Future Weapons: Access Granted" covering invisible tanks through to thought-controlled fighter jets. You can click here for more information on FOX Firepower columnist and host Allison Barrie and you can follow her on Twitter @allison_barrie.

