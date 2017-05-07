Tech Q&A: Track the solar eclipse

How teachers can make extra money

Q. I was listening to your national radio show and a teacher called in to ask how she could work from home. You said some teachers are making over $100,000 selling things online. Please tell me more!

A: Skilled teachers have found a whole new marketplace, thanks to a website that specializes in educational content. It’s the perfect place for teachers who create lesson plans to sell them to others. Just remember: Cataloging your lesson plans and quizzes will not necessarily make you money. You still have to think like a savvy businessperson to entice online customers. But the platform is an astonishing way for teachers to exchange teaching tools and make a buck in the process. Click here to learn more and get started.

Animal live streaming

Q. I miss April the Giraffe. Are there other live streams I might enjoy?

A: When it comes to adorable animals, picture books can’t possibly rival live footage of a baby giraffe. Animal Adventure Park took the world by storm with its 24-hour feed of April and her ungulate family. So where else can you watch animals eat, snuggle and lick the camera lens? There actually are several live streams you can access for free. Most of them take place in manmade reserves, just like April’s, so the cameras should capture the critters at any given moment. Granted, these penguins and bears aren’t always active, but wildlife fans will love watching them in real time. Click here for five new live streams you can watch.

Catching the solar eclipse

Q. I want to see the solar eclipse this year. Where can you see it? How can I photograph it?

A: There are few things as cosmically special as a solar eclipse. It’s a rare event, and even if you remember what day it’s happening — August 21 — you might not be able to see it. The eclipse will be visible only in certain parts of the country, and you’ll need clear skies. So how can you be sure you’ll see it? There’s a website that will help you figure out exactly where to go and when. Just remember not to look directly at the sun – people have been known to go blind! I have tips on how to photograph the event, too. Click here to catch the eclipse and get photo tips for the event.

An app for better sleep

Q. I heard that there is an app to help me sleep better. What is it?

A: I don’t think there has ever been a better time to fall asleep. Fitness-tracking watches routinely do double-duty as sleep monitors, and millions of Americans have started adjusting their sleep schedules to maximize their rest. But there’s one app that focuses on your circadian rhythm, which might be the most important part of your nocturnal experience. If you’ve ever thought that a screaming alarm clock is the worst possible way to wake up, you’re not alone. This phone, tablet and watch app is based on that very grievance. What’s more, the app actually learns from your unconscious behavior. Click here to start catching better Zs.

Streamline social media

Q. Social media is driving me crazy. How can I stop having it take over my day for my business?

A: First off, take a breath. Social media may be important for marketing, but it will always be there. Instead of stressing out, step back and figure out how to be smarter about it. Fortunately, several savvy developers have figured out ways to streamline your social media experience, which is especially handy for small business owners with very little time on their hands. Click here to initiate cross-platform campaigns with the click of a mouse.

