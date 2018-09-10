Motorcycle racer fired from team after grabbing rival's brake at 130 mph

A motorbike racer who pulled his rival's brake while hurtling down a straight at more than 100mph has been sacked by his team.

Romano Fenati pulled up alongside his countryman Stefano Manzi as they accelerated out of a corner at Sunday's Moto2 race in San Marino.

Video then shows him reaching across with his left hand and squeezing the front brake as the pair reached around 130mph.

Manzi's machine wobbled and swerved and he briefly lost his grip on the bike with his leg.

Fenati, 22, was disqualified and barred from the next two races.

But on Monday his team sacked him for "unsporting, dangerous and damaging conduct".

Marinelli Snipers said that "his irresponsible act endangered the life of another rider and can't be apologised for in any way".

After a barrage of criticism, Fenati also said sorry and insisted he did not intend to harm Manzi.

