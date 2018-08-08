NFL's Rodgers praises LeBron James' response to Trump tweet

Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' star quarterback, came out in support of NBA All-Star LeBron James after recent insulting tweets from President Trump.

Rodgers, in an interview with NFL.com published Tuesday, said James "knows he has the support of his contemporaries ... in his own sport and in other sports."

Trump previously tweeted a comment attacking James' intelligence, but Rodgers lauded James for not responding, saying it was "absolutely beautiful."

TRUMP TWEET SLAMS LEBRON JAMES, DON LEMON OVER CNN INTERVIEW

"At a time where he's putting on display his school, which is changing lives, there's no need. Because you're just giving attention to that (tweet); that's what they want. So just don't respond," Rodgers said.

The 34-year-old quarterback said the NFL's kneeling protests are about "equality and something bigger than ourselves ... and social justice."

Rodgers said he and his fellow players "love, support and appreciate the troops."

"But let's not take away from what the real issue is," he said.

Regarding Trump's jabs at the Rodger's fellow league members being unpatriotic and disrespectful, he doesn't feel the need for him or his peers to respond.

"I think that the more that we give credence to stuff like that, the more it's gonna live on. ... I think if we can learn to ignore or not respond to stuff like that -- if we can -- it takes away the power of statements like that." - Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback for Green Bay Packers

"I think that the more that we give credence to stuff like that, the more it's gonna live on," he said. "I think if we can learn to ignore or not respond to stuff like that -- if we can -- it takes away the power of statements like that."

He said he and many fellow players have become more united in their fight for social justice, according to NFL.com.

Rodgers is expected to be back at his usual level after returning from a broken collarbone that took him out of nine games last season.