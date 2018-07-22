Tiger Woods on prowl at the British Open, closes on leaders, Jordan Spieth

Tiger Woods is on the move in the British Open, edging to within a stroke of the lead on the front nine.

Woods birdied two of his first six holes to get to 7-under-par, a shot behind Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele. He was tied there with third round co-leader Kevin Kisner.

Woods, who is chasing his first major championship win in a decade, began the day four shots off the lead held by Schauffele, Spieth and Kisner. But while they were all over par on the front nine, he made birdie on No. 4 and then added another on the par-5 sixth.

Large crowds are following the 42-year-old Woods, who has yet to win in his latest comeback. He shot 66 in the third round to make a move up the leaderboard.

Earlier, Kevin Kisner dropped out of the lead at the British Open after a double bogey and a bogey in his first three holes.

Kisner, who has led or been tied for the lead after all three rounds, found a bunker off the tee at the par-4 second hole and made a 6. Then he missed a 4-footer for par at No. 3.

In fact, there were dropped shots everywhere early in the final round at Carnoustie, where the wind is playing havoc.

Rory McIlroy bogeyed two of his first five holes and is now 3 under, six shots off the lead, while Tommy Fleetwood bogeyed No. 5 to give up the stroke he picked up at the first before making double-bogey at No. 6.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.