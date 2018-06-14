Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher credits Trump with helping him meet his wife

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Clay Buchholz may keep his support for President Trump quiet, but he has a lot to thank him for.

Buchholz, 33, revealed Wednesday that he credits Trump for giving him the opportunity to meet the woman he would eventually marry and have three children with.

Buchholz told USA Today that when he was with the Boston Red Sox in 2008 he and about a dozen teammates when to a UFC fight in Southern California -- then went to an afterparty as Trump’s guests.

“I remember him saying, ‘OK, who’s single here and who’s married?’ Buchholz told the newspaper. “I told him I was single. That’s when he introduced me.”

The woman he met was Lindsay Clubine, who was a model on the show “Deal or No Deal” at the time. She was helping the business mogul’s “Affliction: Banned Fight” event, according to USA Today. The two were married a year later.

“If not for the president, none of this [is] possible,” Buchholz said. “He’ll always be a good friend. I’m able to tell my kids that the president of the United States introduced their mom and dad.”

“If not for the president, none of this [is] possible. He’ll always be a good friend. I’m able to tell my kids that the president of the United States introduced their mom and dad.” - Clay Buchholz, Arizona Diamondbacks

Buchholz said Trump was unable to attend his wedding in 2009, but they’ve remained friends and often talk about baseball. However, Buchholz said he hasn’t talked to Trump since the 2016 election.

The Texas native has had a solid career despite injuries that have plagued him. In his first season in Arizona, Buchholz is 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 23 strikeouts in five starts.