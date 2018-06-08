Tenfold to race for injured veterans against Justify at Belmont Stakes

With all eyes on Justify competing for the coveted Triple Crown title at the Belmont Stakes this Saturday, one of his biggest threats will be racing for a much bigger cause: helping severely injured veterans.

Tenfold, the three-year-old thoroughbred owned by Joan and Ron Winchell who placed third at the Preakness Stakes, will be running for Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit that builds specially designed homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans, in partnership with his sponsor, Sentient Jet, an aviation company.

“No matter how Tenfold places on June 9th, he will be winning for Veterans everywhere through the awareness and funds he is raising for this noble cause,” Andrew Collins, president and CEO of Sentient Jet, said in a statement. “We are proud to do our part to honor the achievements of both the organization at large and the heroic men and women that it serves.”

Sentient Jet is hosting several Homes For Our Troops veterans to watch Tenfold race at the track in Elmont, NY.

“We are thrilled to have the continued support of Sentient Jet and Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC at the 2018 Belmont Stakes,” Tom Landwermeyer, president and CEO of Homes For Our Troops, said in a statement. “Beyond the important awareness we are raising for the work that we do, we are also offering a deserving group of Veterans a very special day of once-in-a-lifetime fun at the races.”

Veteran Marine Staff Sergeant Charlie Linville, the first amputee veteran to reach the top of Mount Everest, will be in attendance. Linville was severely injured by an improvised explosive device (IED) during his second combat tour in Afghanistan in 2011.

Linville is joined by fellow veterans Steven Curry, Christopher Gordon, and Luke Murphy – all recipients of Home For Our Troops, which builds homes for the veterans then continues the relationship to help them focus on their recovery and return to life’s work of serving others.

Tenfold’s trainer, Steve Asmussen, is optimistic about Saturday’s race.

“We are eagerly anticipating Tenfold’s running at the 2018 Belmont Stakes, a significant race in the circuit and one where we’re confident his skills will be showcased,” Asmussen said. “We thank Sentient Jet and Homes For Our Troops for choosing us to be a part of this important movement and look forward to giving them and their guests a solid contender to root for come race day.”