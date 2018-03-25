Expand / Collapse search
Michigan, Loyola-Chicago advance to men's Final Four

Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, foreground, and teammates celebrate after defeating Florida State 58-54 in an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final, in Los Angeles, March 24, 2018.  (Associated Press)

It’ll be the Wolverines against Sister Jean at the Final Four in San Antonio next weekend.

Michigan and this year’s Cinderella team, Loyola-Chicago, notched victories Saturday to advance to the next stage of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament.

Michigan defeated Florida State, 58-54, in Los Angeles, while Loyola-Chicago defeated Kansas State, 78-62, in Atlanta.

The Loyola win continued the good-luck streak that many fans attribute to Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the team’s 98-year-old chaplain, who has been rooting the Ramblers on throughout the tournament.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, 98, the team chaplain for Loyola-Chicago, poses for a photo with fans at an NCAA men's basketball tournament game in Atlanta, March 24, 2018.  (Associated Press)

The last two members of this year’s Final Four will be decided Sunday when Villanova plays Texas Tech in Boston beginning at 2:20 p.m. EDT; and Kansas plays Duke in Omaha, Neb., at 5:05 EDT.

Michigan advanced as Charles Matthews scored 17 points and Moe Wagner added 12 to give the Wolverines their first Final Four berth since 2013.

The 32-7 team from the Big Ten conference earned its 13th consecutive victory by persevering through a defense-dominated second half and holding off a late charge from Florida State’s Seminoles, who had already knocked off three higher-seeded teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Phil Cofer scored 16 points for the ninth-seeded Seminoles (23-13), who were on their school's longest NCAA Tournament run since 1993.

Earlier Saturday, Loyola-Chicago continued its improbable postseason run, beating Kansas State to advance to its first Final Four in 55 years.

Extending its winning streak to 14 games, Loyola enjoyed strong shooting against a Kansas State team that relied on strong defense in the NCAA Tournament.

Loyola-Chicago players celebrate their Final Four berth after Saturday's win over Kansas State, in Atlanta, March 24, 2018.  (Associated Press)

Led by Ben Richardson's 23 points, the Ramblers shot 57.4 percent from the field in the NCAA South regional final. Richardson made six of seven 3-pointers.

Loyola last reached the Final Four in 1963, when the Ramblers won their only national championship. Kansas State was denied its attempt to return to the Final Four for the first time since 1964.

After the Final Four teams are set, the two semifinal games will be played Saturday, March 31, with the winners to decide the national title on Monday night, April 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.