NFL's Aldon Smith posts cryptic photo while being sought by police

Suspended Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith posted a cryptic picture on Instagram late Sunday as police were searching for him over an alleged domestic violence incident.

Someone called 911 to report a domestic violence incident at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Smith fled his San Francisco home before officers arrived, a spokesman from the city's police department said.

Sgt. Michael Andraychak said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening and investigators are asking for the public's help in finding Smith.

The Mercury News, citing dispatch audio, reported that the alleged victim said Smith bit her wrists and may have fled in a black Range Rover. A San Francisco dispatcher reportedly said Smith drank two bottles of tequila.

Wtfoh you all are wrong A post shared by Aldon Smith (@aldonsmith) on Mar 4, 2018 at 6:57pm PST

A picture of pavement was posted later on Smith's Instagram with the caption, “Wtfoh you all are wrong.”

The troubled linebacker has been arrested several times on charges including drunken driving, vandalism and illegal possession of assault rifles since the San Francisco 49ers selected him in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft.

The 49ers released him 2015 after he was arrested and charged with his third drunken driving incident in four years.

Smith then signed with the Raiders that year and he played nine games for them until the NFL suspended him for substance abuse violations. The 28-year-old's application to the NFL commissioner for reinstatement was initially denied in 2016 and is still pending.

