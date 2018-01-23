NCAA investigating Michigan State over handling of Larry Nassar case, report says

The NCAA has opened an investigation into Michigan State University over its handling of sexual abuse allegations against disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, The New York Times reported late Tuesday.

Nassar, 54, has admitted to sexually assaulting athletes while he was employed by Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. He has pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people in the Lansing area, but nearly 200 people have confronted him in court or had a statement read on their behalf since Jan. 16.

Nassar will be sentenced Wednesday. Under a plea deal, he faces a minimum of 25 to 40 years behind bars, although the actual punishment could be much higher. He already has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

In addition to gymnasts, former members of the Michigan State cross-country and softball teams have also given statements detailing abuse by Nassar. Some of the victims have accused the university, most notably longtime women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages, of not doing enough to stop Nassar.

Requests for comment by Michigan State were not immediately answered.

NCAA bylaws require member colleges to protect the health, safety and well-being of athletes. Donald Remy, the NCAA's chief legal officer, told the Times that the organization had requested information from Michigan State about "any potential rules violations."

However, a senior member of Michigan State's governing board said Tuesday that President Lou Anna Simon would not be forced out over the Nassar scandal — "period."

"There's so many more things going on at the university than just this Nassar thing," Joel Ferguson told radio station WVFN.

He suggested victims who are suing Michigan State will be compensated for the acts of a "pervert." A former federal prosecutor hired by the school has said there's no evidence that campus officials knew what Nassar was doing, although some victims said they complained years ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.