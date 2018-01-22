Trio of Vikings named to NFL Pro Bowl roster

Vikings DT Linval Joseph, TE Kyle Rudolph and S Harrison Smith have been named to the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl.

The trio will be replacing players who are unable to participate. Joseph replaces Fletcher Cox (Philadelphia Eagles), while Rudolph and Smith replace a pair of injured players in Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) andLandon Collins (New York Giants).

This will be the second Pro Bowl appearance for both Joseph and Rudolph. Rudolph won Pro Bowl MVP honors at the 2012 all-star game.

Smith has now been named to the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons.

Minnesota has had seven named to the Pro Bowl this season: LB Anthony Barr, DE Everson Griffen, DT Linval Joseph, CB Xavier Rhodes, TE Kyle Rudolph, S Harrison Smith and WR Adam Thielen.

The 2018 Pro Bowlwill take place on Sunday, January 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.