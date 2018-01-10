Marlins to host Cubs in MLB's first game of 2018 season on March 29

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Miami Marlins will host the Chicago Cubs in this year's major league opener on March 29, the earliest start in the sport's history excluding international openers.

The game at Marlins Park is scheduled for 12:40 p.m., a half-hour before the New York Mets start at home against St. Louis and Detroit hosts Pittsburgh in the lone interleague opener.

World Series champion Houston opens at Texas. Every team is scheduled to open on the same day for the first time since 1968, and the season starts on a Thursday for the first time since 2011.

The rest of the NL opening-day schedule has Philadelphia at Atlanta, Washington at Cincinnati, San Francisco at the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee at San Diego and Colorado at Arizona.

The AL opening-day schedule has Minnesota at Baltimore, the New York Yankees at Toronto, the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland, the Chicago White Sox at Kansas City and Cleveland at Seattle.