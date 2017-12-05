Steelers' Ryan Shazier suffers back injury, leaves game in ambulance

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was carted off the field Monday night and rushed a hospital after he hurt his back early in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals and appeared to be unable to move his legs.

Shazier tackled Bengals receiver Josh Malone and fell to the ground at around the 35-yard line. Shazier grabbed the middle of his back and waved for help.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO

The 25-year-old was strapped to a backboard and taken off the field.

Shazier was taken to the hospital for further evaluations, the Steelers said in a tweet.

Current and former NFL players took to social media to show support for Shazier and wish him a full recovery.

It's a significant setback for one of the NFL's top defenses. The Pro-Bowler from Ohio State led the team in tackles heading into the game and has three interceptions this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.