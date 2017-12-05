Expand / Collapse search
Steelers' Ryan Shazier suffers back injury, leaves game in ambulance

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Dec. 4, 2017: Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier lies on the field after an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was carted off the field Monday night and rushed a hospital after he hurt his back early in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals and appeared to be unable to move his legs.

Shazier tackled Bengals receiver Josh Malone and fell to the ground at around the 35-yard line. Shazier grabbed the middle of his back and waved for help. 

The 25-year-old was strapped to a backboard and taken off the field.

Shazier was taken to the hospital for further evaluations, the Steelers said in a tweet.

Current and former NFL players took to social media to show support for Shazier and wish him a full recovery.

It's a significant setback for one of the NFL's top defenses. The Pro-Bowler from Ohio State led the team in tackles heading into the game and has three interceptions this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.