Hamilton's walk-off homer spoils Brewers' comeback

CINCINNATI -- Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending the Cincinnati Reds over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 Monday.

Hamilton, who leads the majors with 58 stolen bases, sent a drive into the left-field seats for his fourth homer of the season. He connected off Josh Hader (1-3).

The last-place Reds opened a three-game series by stopping the playoff-contending Brewers. Raisel Iglesias (3-2) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.

More Brewers coverage

Hamilton had two hits and also threw a runner out at the plate from center field.

The Reds overcame Orlando Arcia's tying, three-run homer in the seventh. His 14th homer of the season, off reliever Michael Lorenzen, wasted an impressive outing by Homer Bailey, who pitched six impressive innings before wilting in the seventh.

Bailey, who's had three surgical procedures on his arm since September 2014, retired 14 straight batters and 15 of 16 through the sixth before Ryan Braun led off the seventh with his 14th homer of the season and 25th of his career at Great American Ball Park, more than any other player.

The Brewers reached Bailey, who also scored a run on a bases-loaded walk in thr third, for six hits and three runs. He didn't walk anybody and struck out four.

Eugenio Suarez also drew a bases-loaded walk from Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson in the sixth before Tucker Barnhart, in his first game since becoming a father for the first time, delivered a two-run double.

Bailey capped a nine-pitch at-bat with a line drive single in the third. He was safe at second when Arcia bobbled Hamilton's grounder for his 17th error of the season in 131 games. Arcia went into the game second among National League shortstops in errors.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: 2B Neil Walker was late going to his position for the bottom of the first after being thrown out at the plate by Hamilton trying to score on Travis Shaw's fly ball. A trainer was holding a towel to Walker's face as the two walked off the field after the play.

Reds: OF Jesse Winker is at least a "couple days" away from being activated, manager Bryan Price said. Winker has been on the 10-day disabled list since August 25 with a left hip flexor injury.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Team wins leader Zach Davies (16-7) is the scheduled starter in Tuesday's middle game of the three-game series. Davies is 1-0 in two starts against Cincinnati this season.

Reds: After going 3-0 in August, rookie RHP Robert Stephenson (3-4) makes his fourth appearance of the season and first start against Milwaukee on Tuesday.