US Open: Blimp flying near golf tournament crashes

A blimp flying near the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed Thursday with the pilot ejecting before a plume of smoke went up into the air, witnesses reported.

Videos circulating on social media showed pros who were warming up at the Erin Hills golf course pointing at the blimp as it tumbled out of the sky.

The blimp crashed in an open field. Its pilot did not sustain serious injuries and is expected to be OK, a representative from AirSign -- the owners of the blimp -- told Fox News.

The company, which describes itself as a "national aerial advertising firm," added that it was investigating the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured," the tournament posted on its Twitter account.

A photo on social media showed a person apparently hurt being carried away on a stretcher from the crash scene.

The tournament – which is being held at the Erin course through Sunday – is one of golf's four majors and a marquee event on the PGA Tour.

