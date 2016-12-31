Stanford QB Keller Chryst is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in the Cardinal's Sun Bowl win over North Carolina on Friday, a source told FOX Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder was carted off the field in the first half after planting his leg in the turf. He had thrown a TD pass earlier in the game.

Ryan Burns, who started the first seven games for the Cardinal, took over and went 6-of-11 passing as Stanford managed just 287 total yards of total offense but still won 25-23.

The son of NFL assistant Geep Chryst and nephew of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst was 6-0 as a starter for Stanford and finished the season with a 10-2 TD-INT ratio. He completed 57 percent of his passes.