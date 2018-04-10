Ben Affleck buys $19 million mansion half a mile from Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck’s new home is just a stone’s throw from the one he used to share with his soon-to-be ex-wife.

The “Live By Night” actor has reportedly purchased a $19.2 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, and it’s located under half a mile from Jennifer Garner’s house down the road, according to x17online.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN UNLOADS MANHATTAN TOWNHOUSE FOR $25 MILLION

A source for E! News says Affleck was eyeing homes in the area in order to be closer to the three children he shares with Garner. The site also reports that Affleck has already brought Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9 and Sam, 5, to tour the house this past weekend.

"He was looking for a long time and really wanted to find the right house for his family,” a source for E! stated.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S NEIGHBORS NOT HAPPY ABOUT LIVING SO CLOSE

According to online listings, the home features seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half-baths, in addition to its own private screening room, a gym and a wine cellar. There’s also a guest house and pool out back, along with an outdoor entertaining area.

Affleck and his girlfriend, “SNL” producer Lindsay Shookus, had also been by to check out the property prior to Affleck’s purchase, People reports. A source for the site, however, had said in October 2017 that Affleck and Shookus were not looking to buy a house together, as Affleck focused on “family friendly” options for the kids.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Affleck and Garner announced their separation in 2015, after just over 10 years of marriage. Affleck reportedly maintained a residence in the family’s guest house before moving out in May 2017. The pair officially filed divorce petitions a few weeks earlier in April 2017.