Harvey Weinstein unloads Manhattan townhouse for $25.6 million

Harvey Weinstein may have had trouble unloading his Hamptons mansion, but he apparently didn’t have any issue with his New York City townhouse.

The disgraced Hollywood film producer reportedly sold his four-story, 5,000-square-foot property in Manhattan’s West Village to an unknown buyer for $25.6 million “amid mounting legal costs,” Page Six reports.

Weinstein originally purchased the building in 2006 for just $14.95 million, according to real estate website The Real Deal.

The news comes just weeks after Weinstein sold off two of his homes in Westport, Conn., for a total of $16 million, per Realtor.com. He also sold his Hamptons mansion in Amagansett, N.Y., for $10 million back in January, despite originally purchasing the home for $11.65 million in 2014.

Weinstein’s Manhattan townhouse, which was officially sold to an unnamed buyer on March 19, also served as the site of Weinstein’s fundraisers for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, during the former’s re-election campaign and the latter’s presidential run, the New York Post reported in 2016.