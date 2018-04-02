5 easy flowers to plant this spring

Whether or not you have a naturally green thumb, the only tools required for a lovely spring garden are preparation and patience.

The early spring season is a perfect time to get busy and get planting. No matter if your workspace is a sprawling property or small planter, sprucing up your home with fresh blooms is the best way to welcome warmer weather.

Sunflowers

A post shared by Ａｍａｎｄａ (@maandylion) on Mar 29, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

Believe it or not, large and lush sunflowers are surprisngly simple to grow. HGTV points out that planting them in the right spot is crucial, as the buds follow the direction of the sun each day. In fact, the French word for sunflower is “tournesal,” meaning “turn to the sun."

Cosmos

A post shared by Natasja Sadi (@cakeatelieramsterdam) on Nov 25, 2016 at 3:15am PST

One of the easiest flowers to plant from seed, cosmos can be directly sown into the garden bed. American Meadows recommends spreading seeds only when you’re certain that there will be no more frost, as sprouts will develop quickly. As tender annuals, the flowers will quickly go brown if temperatures drop below freezing.

Pansies

A post shared by Becky Greene (@rgphotoz) on Mar 29, 2018 at 6:09am PDT

Sure to survive any lingering cold weather, pansies are a win-win for their versatility and resilience, according to Better Homes & Gardens. They look just as good in a window box as they do in a garden, too.

Sweet Peas

A post shared by Renata (@renate_elizabeth) on Mar 28, 2018 at 11:49am PDT

All these fragrant climbing flowers need to survive is: sunshine, a strong fence, and frequent watering. While the large seeds of sweet peas are easy to work with, Thompson Morgan notes that you can purchase plug plants to make your work even easier.

Snapdragons

A post shared by laura flournoy (@lauraflora63) on Mar 29, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

The fanciful blooms make the snapdragon a standout in any garden, from their colorful shades to their long period of bloom. Plant Natural reports that the flowers can grow between 12 to 36 inches high and are a classic favorite not only for cutting, but for their convenience as a self-seeding annual.

