Matt Lauer kicked out of Hamptons home by wife Annette Roque

Former "Today" host Matt Lauer, who was booted by NBC at end of 2017 following sexual assault allegations, has now been kicked out of his home in the Hamptons by his wife, according to the New York Post.

Annette Roque recently sent Lauer, 60, packing, a source told The Post. The newspaper reports he has since been living nearby in another Hamptons property so he can be near his children. Previously, Lauer spent his time during the week in New York City to be near NBC's studios while he was still employed by "Today."

Roque and Lauer have three kids together, and The Post reports one of the children is away at college.

This latest move by Lauer's wife should come as no surprise since the couple has reportedly been living separate lives for more than a decade.

In early December, it was reported that Lauer had ditched his NYC digs and was spending time in the Hamptons with his wife. And while the former anchor was snapped in Sag Habor wearing his wedding band, Roque was captured without hers. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Roque’s father told the publication that his daughter had no intention of getting back together with Lauer.

“She is not going to stay with him and work it out," he said. "They are not together trying to work it out.”

Before Christmas, Roque reportedly met with lawyers, but she has yet to file for divorce.

If she does file for divorce, it won't be the first time. According to multiple media reports Roque attempted to divorce Lauer back in 2006, stating she suffered “cruel and inhumane” treatment by Lauer. However, she quickly dropped the filing.

Lauer was fired from his 20-year post as anchor of NBC’s “Today” show in November, after a former employee he had worked with accused the veteran TV man of sexual misconduct. Since Lauer’s firing, several women have come forward to reveal their stories about the news anchor.

On January 17, Ann Curry, said in her first TV interview since leaving NBC in 2015 that she would have been surprised if anyone at the "Today" show didn't know about her former co-host Matt Lauer's pervy behavior with women, adding that there was a culture of sexual harassment at the peacock network.

"I can tell you that I am not surprised by the allegations," Curry told the "CBS This Morning" hosts on Wednesday morning regarding the harassment and assault claims against Lauer.

Curry was then pressured to talk about whether others at NBC and "Today" knew about Lauer's alleged behavior at the time.

"I think it would be surprising if someone said they didn't see that," an uncomfortable Curry said. She added, "I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed."

"CBS This Morning" host Gayle King also asked Curry about the longtime rumors that Lauer was behind her firing from "Today" in June 2012. "Today" executives reportedly referred to the plot to remove Curry, 61, as "Operation Bambi."

While saying earlier that she knew what it was like to be "publicly humiliated," Curry would not point the finger at Lauer.

"You should ask someone else," Curry told King. "I'm not the one to ask about that, no, because I don't know what was behind it. I know that it hurt like hell. It wasn't a great moment."

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.