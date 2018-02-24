Chip and Joanna Gaines are hiring at Magnolia

Dust off that resume, “Fixer Upper” fans, because Chip and Joanna Gaines are officially hiring.

On Feb. 21, Joanna made the exciting announcement on Instagram. Looking to recruit new talent for the creative department of the Magnolia empire by hosting a “different kind of job fair” in their hometown of Waco, Texas, the soon-to-be mother of five directed to users to apply on Magnolia.com.

DISNEYLAND JUST OPENED A HOME GOODS STORE IN DOWNTOWN DISNEY

“And remember, it takes all types of creative people to build something beautiful - there's no real formula to what we're looking for other than creativity, passion for what you do and a willingness to move to Waco, Texas!” the HGTV star wrote.

As for the job description itself, the Gaines are evidently “looking for all types of creatives” with skills in “blogging, photography, photo styling, social media specific skills, writing, graphic design, calligraphy, web design, etcetera.” For now, interested individuals are encouraged to submit their portfolios or resumes electronically and fill out an online questionnaire.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S NEIGHBORS NOT HAPPY ABOUT LIVING ON SAME BLOCK: 'WE DON'T NEED CELEBRITIES HERE'

After that, select candidates will be invited to the two day recruitment event at Magnolia over a weekend in March, where they are invited to meet with the creative department and “get a better idea of how we could work together.”

Though selected candidates must pay for their own food and transportation, some meals will be provided, and the trip itself is a mini vacation to the much buzzed- about Waco. Whatever facet of the Magnolia empire the Gaines’ are looking to hire some extra hands for, be it their real estate, home improvement, décor, market, restaurant, hotel, or literary pursuits, working for the famous pair sounds like a dream job, indeed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS