McCain's funeral will be attended by Obama, Bush and others: A list of notable people paying their respects

From former presidents to professional athletes, those honoring the late Sen. John McCain this week transcend political parties and professions.

McCain was 81 when he died on August 25 following a year-long struggle with brain cancer. He had served in the U.S. Senate since 1987; before that, he served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War, becoming a prisoner of war for several years.

In a farewell message released after his death, McCain encouraged the country not to “despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here.”

“Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history,” McCain said.

Read on for a look at who is expected to attend and speak during services for McCain in Arizona and Washington, D.C.

Presidents

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are expected to deliver remarks during a Saturday service for McCain in Washington, D.C.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who said he will miss his friend McCain dearly after his death, will deliver a tribute during the Thursday service in Arizona. Vice President Mike Pence will participate in a Friday service in Washington, D.C.

Former Vice President Dan Quayle will also attend the Arizona service.

President Trump is not expected to attend any of the services. And former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who served as McCain’s running mate in 2008, was reportedly not invited either.

Lawmakers

A bevy of lawmakers – both Republicans and Democrats – will attend a Thursday memorial service for McCain in Arizona, including fellow Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.

Others, include: Lamar Alexander, John Barrasso, Michael Bennet, John Boozman, Bill Cassidy, Chris Coons, Bob Corker, John Cornyn, Steve Daines, Kirsten Gillibrand, Heidi Heitkamp, Mazie Hirono, John Hoeven, Joe Manchin, Jeff Merkley, Patty Murray, Jack Reed, Jim Risch, Ben Sasse, Jon Tester, John Thune, Roger Wicker and Todd Young.

In D.C., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan are expected to deliver remarks in honor of McCain. Along with McConnell, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will present a Senate wreath in McCain’s memory.

Sen. Lindsey Graham and former Sen. Kelly Ayotte will give readings during a service at the National Cathedral Saturday. Former Sen. Joseph Lieberman will also give remarks.

Athletes

Larry Fitzgerald Jr., a venerable wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, is set to give a tribute to McCain at a memorial service in Arizona. He told ESPN he was “taken aback” when he was asked by Cindy McCain to say a few words during the service.

“It’s truly one of the greatest honors of my life to be able to talk about somebody who served his country so passionately and had been so dedicated to policies of this nation,” Fitzgerald said.

Former Arizona Coyotes player Shane Doan and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Luis Gonzalez will serve as pallbearers at the funeral, Fox News previously reported.

McCain was an avid supporter of Arizona sports teams and often seen at sporting events. He even worked to keep the Arizona Coyotes in the area after the former team owner filed for bankruptcy. The Coyotes honored McCain with a bobblehead at a military appreciation night in 2011 and the senator dropped the ceremonial first puck before the game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Pallbearers

The pallbearers for McCain’s service in Arizona are: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. CEO Richard Adkerson, Swift Transportation Vice President David Berry, Betts Real Estate Advisors President Steven Betts, political advisor Charles Black, Pinnacle West and Arizona Public Service President Don Brandt, Hensley Beverage Company CEO Robert Delgado, Dr. Oliver Harper, Explorador Capital Management partner Joseph Harper, Judge Diane Humetewa, former World Shipping Council President Chris Koch, Scottsdale Community Bank Chairman George Weisz and Capital Research Global Investors Director Greg Wendt.

Retired MLB player Luis Gonzalez and retired NHL player Shane Doan will also serve as pallbearers.

For the National Cathedral service in Washington, D.C., the pallbearers will be: former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Warren Beatty, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Defense Secretary William Cohen, former Sen. Gary Hart, businessman Stephen Dart, former McCain presidential campaign manager Richard Davis, fundraiser Carla Eudy, former Sen. Russ Feingold, former Sen. Phil Gramm, Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza, former Gov. Tom Ridge, former McCain chief of staff Mark Salter, FedEx founder Fred Smith and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

