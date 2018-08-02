Trump mocks Charles Koch for saying tariffs unfair to foreign workers: 'He is correct'

President Trump mocked conservative mega-donor Charles Koch early Thursday for complaining that tariffs hurt foreign workers, telling the billionaire he is “correct.”

“Charles Koch of Koch Brothers, who claims to be giving away millions of dollars to politicians even though I know very few who have seen this (?), now makes the ridiculous statement that what President Trump is doing is unfair to ‘foreign workers.’ He is correct, AMERICA FIRST!” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

The president’s tweet was in response to comments Koch made to reporters over the weekend.

During a question-and-answer session on Sunday, Koch told reporters that the Trump administration’s trade policies were “unfair” to the countries affected, adding that the conversation about tariffs has become “ridiculous.”

“This is ridiculous, we should just get rid of all barriers except on things that will hurt people,” Koch said Sunday. “Yeah, it’s unfair. It’s unfair to their people.”

Trump has taken aim at the Koch network this week, blasting the Koch brothers as a “total joke” on Tuesday and promising he would be a “puppet for no one” amid rising tensions over his trade policies.

“The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas. They love my Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judicial picks & more,” Trump tweeted earlier this week.

A spokesman for the Koch Network responded to the president's criticisms.

"We support policies that help all people improve their lives," spokesman for the Koch network James Davis said in a statement to Fox News. "We look forward to working with anyone to do so."

The Koch brothers have been highly critical of Republicans in recent months, slamming the GOP for not doing enough to curb government spending in their $1.3 trillion spending bill adopted in March. They have specifically criticized the White House over Trump’s “protectionist” trade policies, which they fear could trigger a U.S. recession in addition to an international trade war.

According to Forbes, each Koch brother is worth approximately $60 billion, tying for 8th richest person in the world.