Federal judge blocks release of 3D-printed gun plans for the time being

A federal judge in Seattle issued a restraining order Tuesday afternoon temporarily stopping the release of blueprints to make untraceable and undetectable 3D-printed plastic guns.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik issued the order a day after eight states sued the government to block a settlement reached by the Trump administration last month allowing a Texas-based company, Defense Distributed, to resume online-sharing of blueprints for the 3D firearms.

The company was set to allow downloads on Wednesday, although blueprints have been posted since Friday. The temporary restraining order blocks the release until the next scheduled hearing on August 10.

In the meantime, Congressional Democrats have urged President Trump to reverse the decision letting Defense Distributed publish the plans. Trump said Tuesday that he's "looking into" the idea, saying making 3D plastic guns available to the public "doesn't seem to make much sense!"

