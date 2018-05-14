Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

House of Representatives

Millionaire PA House candidate shows up to event in Mercedes, claimed he doesn't drive fancy cars

By Stephen Gutowski | Washington Free Beacon
Millionaire Democratic House candidate from Pennsylvania Scott Wallace drove a Mercedes E Class BlueTEC luxury sedan to a campaign event, despite saying he doesn't drive "fancy cars."

Millionaire Democratic House candidate from Pennsylvania Scott Wallace drove a Mercedes E Class BlueTEC luxury sedan to a campaign event, despite saying he doesn't drive "fancy cars."  (Mercedes Benz)

A candidate in the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania's First Congressional District was spotted driving a Mercedes E Class BlueTEC luxury sedan to a recent campaign event despite telling a local paper he doesn't "drive fancy cars."

Scott Wallace, who inherited a large sum of money after his grandfather's company was bought for billions of dollars by Dupont in the 1990s, attended a campaign event at the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Bristol, Pa., on March 10. He left the event in the Mercedes, according to a source who attended the event. The 2014 Mercedes E Class BlueTEC, which appears to be registered in Wallace's wife's name, originally retailed for between $50,000 and $60,000.

The trip in the Mercedes came a few weeks before the Philadelphia Enquirer published an interviewwith Wallace where he attempted to downplay his personal wealth. The paper estimated Wallace to be worth between $127 million and $309 million, potentially making him the third-richest congressman were he to win his election, based on an analysis of financial records. Wallace argued in response that he was only worth about $100 million and that he doesn't own or use a number of luxury items.

"I do have substantial assets," Wallace told the Philadelphia Enquirer. "I do not have a jet. I do not have a yacht. I do not drive fancy cars. I drive a Chevy. I grew up in Doylestown. I waited tables. I pumped gas." 

Click for more from The Washington Free Beacon. 