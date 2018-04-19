Pompeo, Trump's pick for secretary of state, faces tough battle for Senate confirmation

Before he can take over the State Department, Mike Pompeo, President Trump’s pick for secretary of state, will have to face a confirmation hearing in the Senate that is sure to be an uphill climb.

While he was confirmed to lead the CIA with a 66-32 vote last year, Pompeo faces new challenges ahead of Monday's hearing, with lawmakers decrying a “lack of diplomacy” they say is needed to act as the nation’s top diplomat. Those opposed to Pompeo have pointed to his hawkish foreign policy positions and comments about minorities, particularly Muslims and gay people.

Most Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee have already announced plans to oppose Pompeo next week -- sparking speculation that the panel could take the unusual step of sending the nomination to the full Senate without a favorable recommendation. Thus far, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, who opposed Pompeo for CIA director, is the only Democrat who hasn’t publicly discussed his vote.

Committee member and Republican Sen. Rand Paul is also opposed to confirming Pompeo, though President Trump wants to convince him otherwise. The libertarian-leaning senator from Kentucky was the only Republican to vote against Pompeo during his CIA confirmation hearing.

A lack of Senate support for Pompeo could spell trouble for Trump who already sees the former Kansas congressman as “the nation’s chief diplomat,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway recently said on a conference call.

Trump sent Pompeo to North Korea over Easter weekend to meet with the rogue nation’s leader, Kim Jong Un, according to the White House. Trump said on social media “a good relationship was formed” during the meeting, and the two men reportedly discussed the release of three Americans being held in the Asian nation.

Sen. Bob Menendez, the foreign relations committee’s ranking member, said he opposes Pompeo and criticized an apparent lack of transparency regarding the North Korea visit.

“I don’t expect diplomacy to be negotiated out in the open, but I do expect for someone who is the nominee to be secretary of state, when he speaks with committee leadership and is asked specific questions about North Korea, to share some insights about such a visit,” Menendez recently said.

Rarely has the Senate panel failed to back a nominee. Republicans hold a narrow majority and only have a single-vote advantage on the panel.

Under Senate rules, if the nominee does not have enough support in the committee, the panel could throw it to the full Senate unfavorably, which would send a strong rebuke to the White House. The panel could also simply report without recommendation or take no action at all.

Pompeo needs 51 votes to be confirmed by the full Senate to succeed Rex Tillerson, who was ousted in March -- and with Paul’s opposition and Sen. John McCain’s ailing health, Pompeo may need at least some Democrats to vote to confirm him.

From Florida, Trump seemingly nudged Paul to change his mind regarding Pompeo, telling reporters Paul has “never let me down.”

“I don’t think he will let us down again. So let’s see what happens,” Trump said.

So far, at least four Democrats who voted to confirm Pompeo as CIA director have indicated they will not do so for secretary of state: Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

“The Secretary of State is a very different role than CIA director, and it’s not the kind of position you learn on the job,” Feinstein said in a statement. “I sense a certain disdain for diplomacy in Mike Pompeo that I believe disqualifies him from being our next senior diplomat.”

Schatz said he is voting against confirming Pompeo because he has “an alarming tendency towards military provocation and brinkmanship.”

For Pompeo, senators submitted more than 100 questions for the nominee after his initial hearing, and many are still waiting for responses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.