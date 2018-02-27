South Carolina rep hosts drawing for teachers to win a free handgun

Rep. Steven Long, R-S.C., announced Monday that he is going to host a drawing to give away three 9mm handguns to educators in the state in light of President Trump’s call to arm some teachers in the wake of the Florida massacre.

Long said he will give away three Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm handguns, “one to a K-12 teacher, school staff member, or school administrator; one to a higher education (college/university) faculty, staff member, or administrator; and one to any freedom-loving patriot who wishes to participate in the drawing,” according to a press release, reported WISTV.

It is unclear when the event will be held.

Drawing winners will also receive a free class to learn how to properly use the gun and earn their Concealed Weapons Permit (CWP) in accordance with the law.

“We must do everything we can to ensure the safety of children in schools, both K-12 and our higher education institutions. Allowing teachers or school staff members to carry is the most efficient and most effective way to do this,” Long said in a statement.

A business licensed to transfer firearms will assist in contest, and deliver the weapons pending a successfully completed background check, the release said.

Last week, Trump said he was in favor of possibly arming some teachers with “military or special training experience” as a measure to prevent another mass school shooting. He also floated the idea of possibly paying teachers a “bonus” to carry concealed firearms.

Long, a proponent of Trump’s position, said “allowing trained adults to defend the students, we will send the message to those deranged psychotic degenerates that children are our top priority and we will protect them.”