Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Russia Investigation

Sessions: DOJ inspector general to probe FISA abuse allegations

Catherine Herridge
By Catherine Herridge, Alex Pappas | Fox News
close
Sessions speaks out about the need to eliminate 'lawlessness' in the immigration system and discusses the Russia investigation on 'Sunday Morning Futures.' Video

Jeff Sessions talks immigration reform and the Mueller probe

Sessions speaks out about the need to eliminate 'lawlessness' in the immigration system and discusses the Russia investigation on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday the inspector general of the Department of Justice will probe allegations of government surveillance abuse, in light of the memos released on Capitol Hill about FBI and DOJ efforts to obtain FISA warrants to surveil a Trump campaign adviser.

“We believe the Department of Justice must adhere to the high standards in the FISA court,” Sessions said during a news conference Tuesday. “Yes it will be investigated. And I think that's just the appropriate thing the inspector general will take that as one of the matters he'll deal with.”

GOP MEMO: DOSSIER WAS KEY TO FBI'S FISA WARRANT TO SURVEIL TRUMP ADVISER

 Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released a memo in February detailing the DOJ and FBI’s surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, saying an infamous, unverified dossier funded by Democrats "formed an essential part" of the application to spy on him. Democrats released a rebuttal memo on Sunday.

The White House responded to the GOP memo by saying it “raises serious concerns about the integrity of decisions made at the highest levels of the Department of Justice and the FBI to use the government’s most intrusive surveillance tools against American citizens.”

DEMOCRATS RELEASE FISA MEMO REBUTTAL

Video

Attorney General Sessions speaks on crime and opioids

In an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Sessions told host Maria Bartiromo that there would be an investigation into how the FBI used the dossier to secure a wiretap.

“Let me tell you, every FISA warrant based on facts submitted to that court have to be accurate,” he said. “That will be investigated and looked at, and we are not going to participate at the Department of Justice in providing anything less than the proper disclosure to the court before they issue a FISA warrant.”

Over the last year, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz has been conducting a review of the FBI and DOJ’s actions related to the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. A final report on the investigation is expected within several months.

Catherine Herridge is an award-winning Chief Intelligence correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) based in Washington, D.C. She covers intelligence, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security. Herridge joined FNC in 1996 as a London-based correspondent.