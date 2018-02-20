Jennifer Lawrence to take yearlong break from acting to 'fix our democracy'

Jennifer Lawrence is quitting acting for a year so she can devote her time to effort to help "fix our democracy," according to a report.

"I'm going to take the next year off," Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight during a promotional appearance for her new film, "Red Sparrow."

"I'm going to be working with this organization as a part of Represent.Us ... trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level," the 27-year-old Academy Award winner said.

"It doesn't have anything to do with partisan [politics]. It's just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state-by-state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy."

Lawrence, who has been vocal in her opposition to President Trump, has used her profile since her breakout role in "Winter's Bone" to advocate for a range of issues, from Planned Parent to gender equality in Hollywood.

