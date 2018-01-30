How to watch Trump's State of the Union address

The nation is just hours away from President Trump’s first State of the Union address, which will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

The president will most likely focus on immigration, as well as on economic progress in the country. The White House said Sunday that Trump will also push for bipartisanship with Democrats on infrastructure issues, such as rebuilding roads and bridges.

Overall, the theme of the president’s address will be “building a safe, strong and proud America,” according to a senior administration official.

Ahead of the event, here's a short primer on how you can watch.

Where can I watch?

Major news networks will broadcast the president's speech. You can also watch Fox News’ live stream on FoxNews.com, and follow along with a special live blog of the event.

Additionally, the White House will livestream the event on its website and on its YouTube channel and Facebook page. You can also watch the event on Twitter. Wire service Reuters TV, will also air the speech live, according to Recode.

C-SPAN will stream the event online and will air the event live.

What else should I know?

The State of the Union address, which is an annual event, is given before a joint session of Congress. It comes from a clause in the Constitution that requires the president “from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union,” Article II, Section 3, Clause I of the U.S. Constitution reads. Former President George Washington gave the first State of the Union -- though it was not called this at the time -- in 1790.

The length of past speeches has varied. While former President Ronald Reagan’s address was about 31 minutes in 1986, former President Bill Clinton's 2000 State of the Union speech was nearly an hour and a half, according to the American Presidency Project.

In 1947, former President Harry Truman’s address was the first to be televised. And in 1965, former President Lyndon B. Johnson’s speech was the first to be broadcast during prime time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.