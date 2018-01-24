Pence casts tie-breaking vote to overcome Senate filibuster over Brownback ambassadorship

Vice President Mike Pence was summoned to the Senate on Wednesday to break a tie and overcome a filibuster on an ambassadorship nomination for Kansas Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

It’s rare for a vice president to be needed to break a tie on a procedural vote, especially for a former senator like Brownback.

Brownback was nominated by President Donald Trump as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

The initial vote was 49-49, but Pence broke the tie, making it 50-49.

Under the Constitution, the vice president also serves as president of the Senate and votes in the event of ties.

This is the seventh tie Pence has broken in a little more than a year in office. Former Vice President Joe Biden never had to break a tie during his entire eight years.

A final vote to confirm Brownback is expected later Wednesday.

Pence cast the tie-breaking ballot to confirm Betsy DeVos as education secretary last year -- the first time a vice president had ever broken a tie to confirm a nominee.