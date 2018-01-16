New York man arrested for allegedly stalking Arizona Rep. Kyrsten Sinema

A New York man has been arrested by U.S. Capitol Police for allegedly stalking Arizona Representative and Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema.

Amos Olagunju was arrested at Sinema’s office Friday on the seventh floor of the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C., WRC-TV reported, citing a special agent’s affidavit.

Olagunju, of Brooklyn, New York, has allegedly been stalking the Democratic House Representative since 2014, in spite of multiple warning from Capitol Police and two-court ordered injunctions not to contact her, the station reported.

Sinema’s staffers called police Friday when, according to a court filing from Capitol Police, “Olagunju had arrived in-person at their office and stated he had a meeting with the Congresswoman.”

He was reportedly arrested for violating the injunctions.

Olagunju had attempted to contact Sinema 95 times in the summer of 2014 to “express his love” for the congresswoman, according to WRC. He reportedly left several voicemail messages for her in 2015 and 2016 and showed up at an April 2016 event in Chandler, Arizona, where Sinema was present.

In July 2017, the New York Police Department reportedly served Olagunju with an injunction to cease contacting Sinema.

On a Facebook account which appears to be Olagunju’s, the New York man has repeatedly shared posts from Sinema’s social media pages, thanking her for her service and referring to her as “My Lovely Darling,” “My Lovely Blonde,” “My Love & Beauty,” and “My Only Love.”

One post from May 2015, which shares a “Happy Mother’s Day” sentiment from Sinema’s page, states: “My Love, My Rose: This is your day; HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO YOU ; I believe by this time next year, You will be carrying our baby in Jesus name. (Amen).”

In another post from the same month, Olagunju wrote: “My Blonde, My Beauty and MY love: You are so beautiful and loving. Honey, Do you know you're killing me with love. I have to see your face. I cannot sleep without you. Show me your love spiritually and physically.”

The Capitol Police’s affidavit, according to WRC-TV, stated Olagunju wrote posts on Sinema’s Facebook page, calling himself the congresswoman’s “husband to be.”

Olagunju has reportedly pleaded not guilty to a federal charge of stalking.