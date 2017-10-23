NY family gets creepy note from apparent stalker: 'Your daughter is cute'

Police looking for a man accused of stalking two children in New York City -- following the kids and delivering a creepy note to their family -- may have a break in the case, Fox 5 New York reported.

A “person of interest” in the disturbing case turned himself in Monday, according to the news station. Police did not immediately name him, and did not say he's a suspect. Earlier, cops tweeted out images of the man who they say could be involved.

On October 20, around 8 a.m., an 8-year-old little girl noticed a man hiding between cars and following her to school in Brooklyn, police said. When she got to her bus stop, the man ran away.

Later that day, around 1:30 p.m., the girl’s 12-year-old brother noticed the same man trying to flag down their bus as they arrived home, cops said. The man reportedly claimed he was there to pick up the young boy, but he was not on the child’s authorized pick-up list, and he ran away.

Around 7 p.m. that night, the girl noticed the same man crouching on the steps of their home, taking photos. He then asked the girl about her bedroom and who lived with her, police said. The girl did not answer and he ran away again.

At 11 a.m. the next day, the man repeated these questions to the girl’s brother, according to the news station. After the child refused to answer, the man drove away in a white four-door sedan.

Later that day, the children’s parents found a note in their mailbox that read, “Watch out. I am watching you!! Your daughter is cute.”

The suspect is described as having a dark complexion, approximately 5’9” tall, 160 pounds, with a medium build and a bald head.