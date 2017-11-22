Doug Jones hammers Roy Moore over sexual misconduct allegations in new ad

Doug Jones, the Democratic nominee in Alabama’s heated Senate race, hammered Republican rival Roy Moore in a new web video that features the photos and names of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

In the 30-second “Immoral” video, released Wednesday, a narrator reads the names of the nine women accusing Roy Moore of inappropriate behavior.

"Leigh Corfman, Beverly Young Nelson, Debbie Wesson Gibson, Gloria Thacker Deason, Gena Richardson, Wendy Miller, Kelly Harrison Thorp. And the list is growing," the narrator says, mentioning the two other accusers, Tina Johnson and Becky Gray, at the end of the video.

“They were girls when Roy Moore immorally pursued them,” the narrator says. “Now they are women, witnesses to us all of his disturbing conduct.”

The video ends with a somber statement: “Will we make their abuser a U.S. senator?”

Corfman claims Moore initiated a sexual encounter when she was just 14 years old.

Moore has denied all the allegations, and President Trump on Tuesday seemed to back him up -- saying "he totally denies it" and blasting Jones as a "liberal."

Meanwhile, Moore’s communication director John Rogers has resigned. Rogers’ decision to leave the campaign comes less than a month before the Dec. 12 special election.

"Unfortunately John just did not have the experience to deal with the press the last couple of weeks, and we’ve had to make a change," Brett Doster, an adviser with the Moore campaign, told Fox News.

Doster will be taking on a larger role in communications going forward.

In recent weeks, several Alabama newspapers as well as prominent Republicans including Sens. Mike Lee and Ted Cruz have withdrawn their endorsements of Moore.

Trump, however, seemed to minimize the allegations of sexual misconduct on Tuesday, telling voters not to support Jones.

When pressed on the allegations against Moore, some of which date back 40 years, Trump said, "Look, he denies it ... He says it didn't happen, and you know, you have to listen to him also."

Trump did not rule out campaigning for Moore.

"I'll be letting you know next week." Trump backed Moore's defeated opponent, Sen. Luther Strange, in September's primary runoff election.

Fox News' Dan Gallo contributed to this report.