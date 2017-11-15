Roy Moore lawyer calls accuser’s account into question, demands yearbook

An attorney for Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore on Wednesday called into question the account of the fifth woman to accuse the candidate of past sexual misconduct, demanding she turn over evidence for an expert to review.

Speaking to reporters in Birmingham outside the Alabama Republican Party headquarters, attorney Phillip L. Jauregui demanded that a handwriting expert be allowed to review the yearbook the accuser, Beverly Young Nelson, held up as evidence that Moore sought a sexual relationship with her as a 16-year-old.

“Release the yearbook so that we can determine is it genuine, or is it a fraud,” Jauregui said.

The attorney also suggested that Nelson may have an ax to grind with Moore. The campaign distributed documents to reporters indicating Moore was the judge in her 1999 divorce case in Etowah County.

“When these allegations came out within the last week it was incredibly, incredibly, painful for him, his wife, his mom, his daughter, his grandchildren,” Jauregui said.

Nelson, appearing with celebrity attorney Gloria Allred during a Monday press conference, accused Moore of sexual misconduct while she was 16 and working at a restaurant in the 1970s.

Last week, the Washington Post reported that he pursued relationships with four teenage women dating back to the 1970s when he was in his early thirties and single. One woman told the paper she was 14 when the 32-year-old Moore asked her out and made sexual advances.

Moore has adamantly denied the accusations, calling them false and the stories a “desperate political attack.”

An avalanche of national Republicans have called on Moore to drop out of the race in recent days.

Alabama’s senior Republican senator, Richard Shelby, told reporters Wednesday he would not vote for Moore and would instead write in another Republican in next month’s special election for the seat.

After a speech on his recent trip to Asia, President Trump didn’t respond to shouted questions from a reporter about whether he thinks Moore should step down.

REPUBLICANS READY FOR THE PRESIDENT TO INTERVENE IN ROY MOORE CONTROVERSY

Meanwhile, the Alabama Republican Party’s steering committee was set to meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss the race amid the growing scandal.

Republicans, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have explored options for removing Moore as the Republican nominee.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told Fox News' Shannon Bream on “Fox News @ Night” on Monday that one option involved the steering committee voting to “disassociate themselves from Judge Moore and his candidacy and indicate that he is no longer their nominee.”

“That has to be done in a formal way,” Merrill said Monday. “It would also indicate to us at that point in time that he would no longer be their representative, even though his name would still be on the ballot.”

Conflicting polls have surfaced in light of the allegations.

A new statewide poll in Alabama, commissioned by Fox10 in Mobile, shows that despite the controversy, Moore still leads Democratic nominee Doug Jones 49 percent to 43 percent with 8 percent undecided.

A poll conducted and released by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, however, shows Moore trailing his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, by 12 points. The NRSC has pulled its support from the race and its chairman has called on Moore to drop out of the contest.

Some Republicans have been attempting to nudge Attorney General Jeff Sessions back into his old Senate seat. McConnell, who has also called for Moore to withdraw from the race, said Tuesday “it appears as if the only option would be a write-in.”

Floating Sessions, McConnell said the name “most often discussed may not be available, but the Alabamian who would fit that standard would be the attorney general, who is totally well-known and extremely popular in Alabama.”

But a source close to Sessions told Fox News this week the attorney general is not interested in leaving the Department of Justice to return to his old seat.

On Tuesday, the Republican National Committee dropped out of a joint fundraising agreement with Moore's campaign and pulled its field staffers out of the race.

The special election is set for Dec. 12.