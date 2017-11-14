RNC pulls financial, ground game support for Roy Moore in Alabama Senate race

The Republican National Committee has dropped out of a joint fundraising agreement with Roy Moore's campaign and has pulled its field staffers out of the Alabama Senate race as the embattled Republican nominee battles allegations he sought romantic relationships with teenage females as an adult, Fox News has learned.

According to a FEC document filed Tuesday, the RNC is no longer listed as part of a joint fundraising agreement with Moore. That follows a decision by the National Republican Senatorial Committee to sever the same agreement with the Moore campaign last week.

Two sources, including a committee member of the RNC, told Fox News on Tuesday that the committee is ending its ground game program for Moore.

A spokesman for the RNC did not immediately return a request for comment.

The RNC has had staffers on the ground in Alabama in the run up to the special election, which takes place next month. Moore is facing Democrat Doug Jones in the race.

Top Senate Republicans, including the head of the NRSC, have called on Moore, 70, to step aside.

Moore adamantly denies the accusations, calling them false and the story a “desperate political attack.”

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Moore, the former chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court and an ardent social conservative, pursued relationships with four teenage women dating back to the 1970s when he was in his early thirties and single. One woman told the paper she was 14 when the 32-year-old Moore asked her out and made sexual advances.

Another accuser, appearing with attorney Gloria Allred, held a press conference in New York this week and accused the Republican nominee of sexual misconduct while she was 16 and working at a restaurant.